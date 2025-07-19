Turkmenistan branch of Tatneft invites bids for telemetry and technical support services

The Turkmenistan branch of PJSC Tatneft has announced a tender for the provision of information, technical, and technological support during well drilling, specifically telemetry services. Interested companies must submit a formal written application on official letterhead addressed to the branch director, confirming their intent to participate.

