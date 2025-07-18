EIB backs Romanian power producer's green bond (PHOTO)
Photo: EIB
Romania’s Electrica has made history by issuing the country’s first green bond, raising €500 million to support renewable energy and storage projects. The move, backed by the European Investment Bank, signals growing momentum for sustainable finance in the region.
