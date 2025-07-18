Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani oil scales up in valuation

Economy Materials 18 July 2025 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil delivered to Italy’s Augusta port on a CIF basis rose by $0.31, or 0.43 percent, on July 17 settling at $72.67 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price for Azeri Light also grew, increasing by $0.25, or 0.35 percent, to $71.36 per barrel.

Urals crude went up by $0.94, or 1.64 percent, to $58.11 per barrel, while Dated Brent, produced in the North Sea, was up $0.95, or 1.36 percent, at $70.96 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

