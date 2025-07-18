Turkmenistan sees surge in bank card use with Dayhanbank at forefront

Photo: Central Bank of Turkmenistan

As of July 1, 2025, the number of bank cards in circulation in Turkmenistan surpassed 6.1 million. The figures reflect the continued expansion of digital banking services across the country, aligned with national efforts to boost cashless transactions and financial accessibility.

