ADB strengthens aid for green hydropower dev't in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a $2 million initiative to help Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and other Asian countries develop large-scale sustainable hydropower projects. This regional technical assistance program aims to enhance early-stage planning, promote climate resilience, and strengthen capacities to meet international standards, supporting the region’s transition to cleaner energy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy