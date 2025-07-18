ADB strengthens aid for green hydropower dev't in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a $2 million initiative to help Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and other Asian countries develop large-scale sustainable hydropower projects. This regional technical assistance program aims to enhance early-stage planning, promote climate resilience, and strengthen capacities to meet international standards, supporting the region’s transition to cleaner energy.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register