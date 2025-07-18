NATO military chief visits Bulgaria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov met with the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, during his official visit to Bulgaria, Trend reports citing the Bulgarian Defense Ministry.

The visit, initiated at the invitation of Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov, highlights Bulgaria’s growing role as a key NATO ally in deterrence and defence efforts.

During the meeting, Minister Zapryanov and Admiral Cavo Dragone discussed current security risks and threats stemming from the war in Ukraine, as well as measures to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence capabilities. Both reaffirmed allied unity in support of Ukraine, and Admiral Cavo Dragone expressed appreciation for Bulgaria’s significant contribution through military and humanitarian assistance.

A major focus of the talks was Bulgaria’s commitment to modernising its armed forces and building defence capabilities. Minister Zapryanov emphasized the country’s reliance on support from NATO partners in these efforts and reaffirmed Bulgaria’s dedication to fulfilling Alliance security priorities.

Zapryanov also outlined Bulgaria’s national defence priorities, including efforts to address personnel shortages in the Bulgarian Army and participation in the EU Commission’s rearmament initiative. He confirmed Bulgaria’s support for the outcomes of the NATO summit in The Hague, including the pledge to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. These investments, he noted, will support not only military modernisation but also the development of national infrastructure and the defence industry.

Admiral Cavo Dragone praised Bulgaria as a reliable and highly valued ally, actively contributing to NATO’s collective defence. He highlighted Bulgaria’s strategic importance for regional security and commended the performance of the Bulgarian contingent within the NATO Multinational Battlegroup stationed in Bulgaria, led by Italy, as well as the Bulgarian military’s participation in NATO peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Iraq.

He also shared his positive impressions from visiting the Novo Selo Training Area, where he observed the activities of the NATO battlegroup. He gave high marks to the group’s operational capabilities, demonstrated during multinational exercises, which he said reflect the Alliance’s readiness to respond to modern threats.

The two sides also discussed the future development of the NATO Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria, including plans to upgrade it to brigade level. They reviewed the infrastructure project for the Kabyle military base, which is expected to receive NATO funding. Minister Zapryanov noted Bulgaria’s active efforts to establish a multinational divisional headquarters, which will assume command and control of NATO formations on Bulgarian territory, thereby strengthening the Alliance’s defence posture in the region.

Finally, the discussion covered the critical importance of NATO’s defence planning and addressed the challenges posed by hybrid attacks and operations that Bulgaria faces daily.

Also present at the meeting were Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov, Deputy Defence Minister Radostin Iliev, and Lieutenant General Yavor Mateev, Bulgaria’s Military Representative to NATO and the EU.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel