Kazakhstan ignites energy revolution with bold new projects in Ulytau

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov visited the Ulytau region to review progress on the modernization of the Zhezkazgan Thermal Power Plant. As part of presidential directives, major repairs have improved the plant’s reliability ahead of the 2025–2026 heating season.

