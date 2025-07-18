Kazakhstan boosts AI dev't with new supercomputer and QazTech platform

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a Digitalization Commission meeting focused on advancing AI and digital transformation via the QazTech platform and a newly launched Supercomputer. Minister Zhaslan Madiyev highlighted the development of AI infrastructure and the repurposing of a government data center for the Supercomputer.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register