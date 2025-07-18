Azerbaijan sets complete preparation schedule for Formula 1 circuit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The full preparation period for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix track has been reduced from 12 weeks to six weeks, Manager of the Construction Department of the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operating Company Subhan Manafzade told reporters during a media tour of the paddock area of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

According to him, the period was reduced owing to rollout of the advanced technologies to speed up preparation and dismantling of the Formula 1 track.

"To quickly restore traffic on the roads after the race, 60 percent of the concrete blocks were dismantled and removed from the area in just 16 hours in 2024. As of 13:00 (GMT +4) the next day, the city had returned to almost normal operation," he stressed.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place on September 19-21.

