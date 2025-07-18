Turkmenistan invites Romanian firms to boost participation in national tenders

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 18. Turkmenistan and Romania have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral economic cooperation during a meeting in Bucharest between Turkmen Ambassador Annamammet Annayev and Vice President of the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade Doru-Clodian Frunzulică, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania.

During the talks, the Romanian side presented updated investment materials tailored for Turkmen entrepreneurs seeking opportunities in medium- and long-term projects. In response, the Turkmen side invited Romanian companies to take part in upcoming international exhibitions, business forums, and tenders in Turkmenistan.

The meeting focused on preparations for the 8th session of the Turkmen-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Bucharest in fall 2025.

Both sides emphasized key sectors of interest including investment, trade, digitalization, energy, and transport. Ambassador Annayev highlighted Turkmenistan’s consistent policy of economic modernization and its adherence to international investment standards. Vice President Frunzulică acknowledged Turkmenistan's growing potential in energy-intensive industries and expressed readiness to strengthen bilateral collaboration.