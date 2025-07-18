UAE, Tajikistan ink key deals to boost trade, aviation, and AI innovation

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan

Tajikistan and the UAE have signed key agreements to expand cooperation in air transport and artificial intelligence during a high-level forum in Tashkent. The deals mark a significant step forward in strengthening economic ties, with bilateral trade and investment continuing to grow rapidly.

