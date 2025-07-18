Tajikistan’s social security set for overhaul with ADB support
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500,000 grant to assist Tajikistan in modernizing and digitalizing its social security and pension system. The funding will support a feasibility study for a future investment project aimed at improving institutional frameworks, developing an automated information system, and enhancing the operational capacity of the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy