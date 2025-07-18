Tajikistan’s social security set for overhaul with ADB support

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500,000 grant to assist Tajikistan in modernizing and digitalizing its social security and pension system. The funding will support a feasibility study for a future investment project aimed at improving institutional frameworks, developing an automated information system, and enhancing the operational capacity of the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register