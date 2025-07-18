Berdimuhamedov’s visit signals Turkmenistan’s backing of Azerbaijan’s just stance – political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18.​ The official visit of Chair of the People's Council of Turkmenistan and former President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow to Azerbaijan, followed by his trip to Fuzuli and Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev, reaffirmed the high-level ties between the two nations, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

“This visit is not just a reflection of the friendship between two state leaders, but a testament to the growing depth of historic, political, economic, and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan,” Garayev said.

He emphasized the ancient Turkic roots shared by both peoples, highlighting common language, religion, and traditions, which provide a solid basis for mutual understanding and cooperation.

“Cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan has gained notable momentum in recent years. The Days of Turkmen Culture held in Azerbaijan, events in Turkmenistan dedicated to Azerbaijani cultural heritage, and growing ties between museums and archival institutions reflect the deepening of this connection. In this context, Berdimuhamedov’s visit to the bullet-scarred statues of Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Bulbul in Shusha, as well as Bulbul’s house-museum, was highly symbolic—a gesture of respect to Azerbaijan’s wounded memory from a Turkic brother,” Garayev noted.

According to him, Turkmenistan has consistently respected and supported Azerbaijan’s independence and sovereignty, including its territorial integrity.

“Turkmenistan has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in the context of the Karabakh issue. Following the 44-day Patriotic War, Turkmenistan was among the first Turkic states to express interest in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Berdimuhamedov’s recent visit to Fuzuli and Shusha stands as a tangible testament to that enduring support. The strong personal rapport between President Ilham Aliyev and the Chairman of Turkmenistan’s People's Council also continues to positively influence bilateral ties. As part of the visit, a Karabakh horse named 'Dostlug' was presented to Berdimuhamedov on the Chidir Plain in Shusha — a gesture rich in both symbolism and diplomatic meaning. The Karabakh horse, a national treasure of Azerbaijan, served as a powerful emblem of Turkic solidarity and fraternal unity,” Garayev said.

Garayev emphasized that energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan remains a particularly significant pillar of their bilateral relations.

“The agreement reached in recent years on the joint development of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea marked a pivotal moment in energy collaboration between the two nations. This initiative carries not only economic weight but also geopolitical significance, as it fosters new formats of regional cooperation and supports the emergence of alternative transport corridors across the Caspian basin.

Collaboration in transport and logistics is also gaining momentum, particularly within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (also known as the Middle Corridor).

Enhanced access to European markets via the ports of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, along with the growing volume of freight passing through Azerbaijan, aligns closely with the long-term economic strategies of both countries. At the same time, discussions are underway to explore joint projects across sectors such as industry, agriculture, and digital innovation,” Garayev noted.

Garayev noted close coordination between the two countries at multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

“Turkmenistan’s neutral status aligns with Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote regional peace and cooperation,” he said, adding that their synergy within OTS boosts integration among Turkic-speaking nations.

The visit to Fuzuli and Shusha carried far more than ceremonial value—it conveyed a political message: Karabakh is under Azerbaijani control and undergoing revival. Stops at the Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh exhibition, the Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque, the newly built Shusha mosque, and the Mehmandarov estate were tributes to both history and cultural renewal. The visit underscored the Turkmen people's solidarity with Azerbaijan's just and principled stance,” Garayev stressed.

He concluded that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are rooted in strategy, friendship, and brotherhood.

“Today, bilateral cooperation is expressed not only through official documents but also through joint visits, symbolic gestures, and people-to-people ties. Berdimuhamedow’s journey to Karabakh demonstrated the emotional and strategic depth of these ties and foreshadows even closer integration between these two Turkic nations on the Caspian’s opposite shores," the political analyst added.

