Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits “Malham Hospital” in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18.​ Leyla, Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited the “Malham Hospital” in Baku, Trend reports.

During the tour, Leyla Aliyeva viewed the fully automated laboratory department, meeting modern standards, familiarized herself with the operations of the Emergency department, inquiring about the quality and efficiency of services provided there and meeting the doctors.

She then proceeded to the Radiology department. Leyla Aliyeva informed about the next generation tomosynthesis mammography device utilized there. According to international studies, one in eight women may be at risk of breast cancer by 2031. Therefore, the “Malham Hospital” has brought the state-of-the-art medical equipment to the country, placing special emphasis on early detection of diseases.

Leyla Aliyeva was also introduced to the children’s treatment in the pediatric ultrasonography department. She particularly Inquired about the treatment of the children with Down syndrome and other spectrum disorders and was provided with an overview of Azerbaijan’s progress in the relevant field. In recent years, thanks to the high-tech equipment and professional specialists, the on-time screening examinations have been carried out in Azerbaijan, resulting in significant decrease of the number of births with spectrum and severe diagnoses.

