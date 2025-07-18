Azerbaijan reveals top importers of its non-oil products in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $1.75 billion to foreign countries. This represents a 9.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Nearly half of these exports went to Russia and Türkiye, while the rest were shipped to other countries.

