Kyrgyzstan establishes state body for blockchain and virtual assets development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 18. Kyrgyzstan has launched the creation of a state institution — the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President, Trend reports.

The move follows a decree signed by President Sadyr Japarov, aimed at accelerating the institutionalization of digital innovation governance in the country.

The Secretariat will provide organizational support to the Council, which was initially approved by presidential decree on April 30, 2025. The structure, staffing plan, management scheme, and salary coefficients for the new body have been formally approved.

The Secretariat is required to undergo state registration within one month and will be financed through the national budget and other legal sources. The head of the Secretariat will be appointed and dismissed directly by the President.

The decree also introduces amendments to existing legal acts governing the register of state and municipal positions and the financing mechanism of the Council.