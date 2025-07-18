Kazakhstan and China strengthen ties to advance solar and wind energy

Photo: Samruk Energy

During a working meeting in China, Samruk-Energy and China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) reviewed key energy projects in Kazakhstan, including a 300 MW solar power plant in Turkistan and a 500 MW wind power plant in Karaganda. A Power Purchase Agreement for the solar plant was signed in June 2025, while preparations for the wind project are ongoing.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register