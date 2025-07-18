Azerbaijan jacks up railway freight traffic in 6M2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Between January and June 2025, Azerbaijan moved 3.5 million tons of cargo by railway, totaling $1.5 billion in value. Compared to last year, the volume rose by 130,400 tons and the value increased by $21.3 million. Exports saw a slight drop in value, while imports experienced growth in both volume and value during this period.

