Azerbaijan predicts sharp increase in audit efficiency with AI adoption

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and digital transition, as well as the fight against climate change, are urgent and strategically important issues, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the joint meeting of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) held in Baku, he noted that to achieve effective results in these areas, it's first necessary to strengthen financial discipline and expand the use of digital technologies.

"In this context, the role of supreme audit institutions is increasing. Such meetings create conditions for member countries to form a common position on these challenges and to share advanced approaches. Digital transformation and the development of AI technologies are leading to significant changes not only in the private sector but also in public administration and public services.

The integration of AI into audit processes will greatly enhance audit effectiveness both in analyzing big data and in establishing preventive control mechanisms," he emphasized.

Gulmammadov stressed that the second equally important topic is climate change and related risks, which are now recognized not only as environmental but also as global challenges affecting social and economic stability.

"Financing measures against these risks requires significant resources. The control functions of Supreme Audit Institutions are crucial for the targeted, transparent, and result-oriented use of these funds.

Azerbaijan actively supports international practices in this field. Our country’s hosting of the COP29 conference last year demonstrates a joint commitment to environmental protection and combating climate change at both national and global levels," the official added.

