Azerbaijani citizen kept in captivity and tortured in Armenia on national grounds testifies in trial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on July 18, victim Karam Mammadov said he was captured in Armenia on March 7, 1990, Trend reports.

According to the victim, he drove to the area between the Zangilan and Gafan districts, on a UAZ vehicle, to restore communication line there. He was accompanied by his employees Baghirov Shakir Avaz oglu and driver Emin, as well as the assistant of the commandant also called Emin.

While they were checking the cable lines along the area, entering the area of the Gafan communications hub, they were beaten and captured by Armenians there. After that, the arriving employees of the Gafan District Internal Affairs Department of Armenia and military personnel took them to the Gafan District Internal Affairs Department. Four persons in military uniform tortured them, inflicting various types of bodily injuries. As a result, K. Mammadov's ribs on his right side were broken, all parts of his body were bruised, and he suffered a head injury. Shakir Baghirov suffered a brain bleed.

The soviet soldiers arriving from Zangilan district have taken them over and from Armenians, thus releasing them from captivity. The UAZ vehicle belonging to the victims was appropriated by the persons, who captured them in Armenia.

While responding to question from state prosecutor, the victim stated that he had undergone treatment in a hospital for two months.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.