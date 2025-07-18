ADB to work with Azerbaijan on heating sector decarbonization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will also work with the government of Azerbaijan on heating sector decarbonization and renewable heat integration, Trend reports citing the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2025-2029.

"Azerbaijan is a water-scarce country with a high dependency ratio on transboundary waters. Water scarcity is accompanied by water system losses (about 50%). Water scarcity can aggravate regional disparities and disproportionately affect the rural and impoverished populations. In addition to desalination, non revenue water management, including through performance-based non-revenue water contracts, water recycling, and conservation, are crucial for water security, and ADB will support these efforts," reads the document.

ADB analysts believe that integrating digital technologies such as Geographic Information System mapping, real time monitoring systems, and underground water asset management can significantly enhance water resource management and disaster preparedness.

"In addition to water, ADB supports improving energy efficiency and implementing the Rational Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency law that became effective in 2022. Energy generation from waste treatment and strategies to improve energy efficiency in utility systems offer scalable models that Azerbaijan can adopt," reads the strategy.

This document is being disclosed to the public prior to its consideration by ADB’s Board of Directors in accordance with ADB’s Access to Information Policy.