Uzbekistan, Hungary deepen ties with key agreements and joint industrial plans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 18. Uzbekistan and Hungary have signed two key memoranda: one on the Stipendium Hungaricum educational program, and the other focusing on industrial cooperation between Basalt Group and MOL, Trend reports.

The agreements were finalized during the 10th anniversary meeting of the Uzbekistan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission held in Budapest. The delegations were led by Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

During the meeting, the parties explored opportunities to deepen trade and economic cooperation and discussed launching new projects across industry, transport, energy, and education sectors. Particular emphasis was placed on advancing the establishment of a joint industrial zone in the Tashkent region and creating favorable conditions to attract and expand Hungarian investments.

The event concluded with a business forum focused on the potential involvement of Hungarian companies in the “New Tashkent” projects, as well as digital transformation and infrastructure development initiatives in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the total portfolio of joint investment projects between Uzbekistan and Hungary exceeds $500 million, with further initiatives and projects valued at over €1.5 billion outlined during this visit.