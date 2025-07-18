China's Dengfeng to expand footprint with construction materials plant in Kyrgyzstan
Photo: Investment Portal of Kyrgyzstan
China’s Dengfeng Songji Group plans to invest in Kyrgyzstan’s industrial sector with a new construction materials plant, signaling deeper economic ties between the two nations. The project aligns with Kyrgyzstan’s push for sustainable development and green industrialization.
