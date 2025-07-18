Baku City Circuit talks drawing local contractors to Formula 1 construction work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Only local contracting companies are involved in the Formula 1 construction work, Manager of the Construction Department of the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operating Company Subhan Manafzade told reporters during a media tour of the paddock area of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

According to him, 2,162 people were involved in the construction and dismantling phases of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 by contracting companies.

He noted that during the race week, an additional 1,500 organizational staff, 2,000 volunteers and 1,400 marshals will join this process:

"Construction work is carried out in shifts around the clock.

Operations that restrict traffic are carried out only at night, which minimizes inconvenience to city residents.

Currently, only local contractor companies are involved in the entire process," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel