ARABOSAI underlines role of Azerbaijan's Baku gathering in advancing public audit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The joint meeting of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) is important in terms of developing auditing in the public sector, ARABOSAI Chair – Sultan Alotaibi, representative of the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Saudi Arabia, said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the joint meeting of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) held in Baku, he noted that this joint meeting is an example of the value of interfaith cooperation.

''It demonstrates our shared commitment to improving public sector auditing, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring good governance and sustainable development in our respective regions,'' he added.

The chairman also said that he looks forward to the upcoming discussions and the valuable insights that will be shared by the delegates.

"These exchanges are very important in terms of exploring common challenges and learning from each other and identifying opportunities to work together more effectively.

We, as the ARABOSAI, are proud to stand alongside our colleagues from the ASOSAI on this common path and look forward to continuing this meaningful collaboration," Alotaibi noted.

