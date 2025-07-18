Azerbaijan’s Baku boosts grandstand capacity for upcoming Formula 1 race

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18.​ Demand for tickets to the upcoming Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix continues to rise, prompting organizers to increase spectator capacity. Five grandstands are already sold out, and two additional ones will be installed this year, said Subhan Manafzade, Venue Delivery Manager at Baku City Circuit, Trend reports.

Speaking during a media tour of the paddock area ahead of the 2025 event, Manafzade noted that compared to last year, the total spectator capacity has been raised from 18,000-20,000. Last year, 77 percent of attendees came from abroad.

He also added that tourists typically stayed in the city for five nights during the race period.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from September 19-21.

