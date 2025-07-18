Azerbaijan showcases rising transport corridor use ahead of Formula 1 races

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The level of use of transport corridors in Formula 1 races will increase by another 30 percent in 2025, Manager of the Construction Department of the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operating Company Subhan Manafzade told reporters during a media tour of the paddock area of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

He recalled that an innovation has been introduced since 2023 - during the race week, the main roads remain partially open at certain hours.

"In 2024, the number of transport corridors has been raised from two to five. The number of drivers using these corridors has increased by 30 percent compared to last year," the BCC official added.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place on September 19-21.

