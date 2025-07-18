President Ilham Aliyev to resettled residents: We will live here forever, no one can ever drive us out of these lands again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. From now on, we will live here forever. No one can ever drive us out of these lands again, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he visited Khanyurdu village in the Khojaly district and toured the homes of resettled residents, Trend reports.

"You have now been settled on your native land for several days, and the conditions are good. Today, I visited both Tazabina and Khanyurdu villages to see the living conditions. We have practically rebuilt these two beautiful villages and placed them at your disposal. Live here in comfort, live happily - you deserve it.

You lived under difficult conditions for many years - in tent settlements, railway cars, dormitories, kindergartens, schools, and various makeshift places, enduring extremely harsh circumstances. But you never lost faith. You believed that you would return to your native land. That day has come. Now you are living in these beautiful, scenic, and pleasant places. This shows that justice must always prevail.

But to ensure justice, you must have strength - and a strong fist. In a few months, there will probably be thousands of people living in both villages. The state has created all the necessary conditions - houses, household plots, drinking water, natural gas, electricity. Once again, I say: you deserve this. Because you were the ones who endured the harshest conditions.

Throughout these thirty years, you demonstrated willpower and believed that this historic day would come, and that we would return to these lands - and we have. Both the Patriotic War of 2020 and the anti-terror operation of 2023 are our glorious victories. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. From now on, we will live here forever. No one can ever drive us out of these lands again," said President Ilham Aliyev.