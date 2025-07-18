Iran sees sharp increase in debt from public and private sectors at year-end

Debt owed to the Central Bank of Iran surged by nearly 50 percent over the past year, reaching around $32 billion, driven by sharp increases in both public and private sector liabilities. Meanwhile, the bank’s total assets expanded by more than 60 percent, exceeding $99 billion by the end of the reporting period.

