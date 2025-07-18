Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector leads manufacturing, pushes for expansion in 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's metallurgy sector, driving 40.1 percent of the manufacturing industry, operates near full capacity, limiting growth. By mid-2025, metallurgy output rose slightly by 0.1 percent. To boost expansion, a targeted roadmap is underway, with progress in mine restoration and increased zinc and copper concentrate supplies.

