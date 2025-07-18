bp sells U.S. onshore wind business to LS Power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. bp has announced the sale of its U.S. onshore wind division, bp Wind Energy North America Inc., to LS Power, a major energy infrastructure company in North America, Trend reports.

The business will become part of LS Power’s renewable portfolio company, Clearlight Energy, expanding its operating fleet to approximately 4.3 gigawatts.

The divestment includes bp’s interests in 10 onshore wind farms across seven states, with nine of them operated directly by bp. These assets have a total gross generating capacity of 1.7 GW and are already supplying power to more than 15 off-takers. As part of the transaction, bp’s experienced wind energy workforce is expected to transition to LS Power.

“This business has great assets and fantastic people, but we’ve concluded we are no longer the best owners to take it forward,” said William Lin, bp’s EVP for gas and low carbon energy. “This sale supports our strategy to simplify and focus our portfolio while delivering value for shareholders.”

For LS Power, the acquisition aligns with its broader push to enhance energy infrastructure across the U.S. “These assets will expand our renewable energy presence and help meet growing energy demand,” said CEO Paul Segal.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by year-end. It forms part of bp’s $20 billion divestment program, with the company targeting $3–4 billion in proceeds for 2025.