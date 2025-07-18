KazMunayGas subsidiary completes maintenance ahead of schedule
Photo: KazMunayGas
The Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, successfully completed scheduled maintenance from June 18 to July 16, finishing ahead of schedule. Over 1,300 specialists conducted extensive inspections, equipment replacements, and system overhauls, enhancing operational safety, efficiency, and reliability.
