Kuwait seeks audit cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy and climate sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18.​ Kuwait is open to sharing its audit experience with Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector as well as in areas related to climate change, Osama Alfaris, a representative of Kuwait’s Supreme Audit Institution, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the joint meeting of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) in Baku, Alfaris began by sharing his initial impressions of Baku.

"This is my first visit to Baku, and the city is truly beautiful and scenic. I hope it won’t be the last. Today is the second day of our audit discussions, which are highly significant, as they allow for valuable exchange of knowledge and experience," Alfaris noted.

He said 13 presentations were scheduled for the day, covering themes equally split between climate change and artificial intelligence.

"It is important to meet people from various regions and exchange perspectives. We are discussing future plans, ongoing issues, and potential agreements with our partners in the audit field," he added.

Alfaris also highlighted the potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan, drawing parallels between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan is similar to my homeland, as both have rich oil and gas reserves. I believe Azerbaijan also audits these sectors, just like we do. There is a real opportunity to exchange expertise, especially concerning climate change.

Experience-sharing in the audit field often takes place throughout the year via training courses and seminars. This way, we focus on topics of mutual interest and foster meaningful dialogue," Alfaris emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel