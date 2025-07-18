EU, Tajikistan formalize new partnership to enhance bilateral cooperation
Photo: European Union Delegation in Tajikistan
The European Union and Tajikistan have initialed the Agreement on Extended Partnership and Cooperation (AEPC), a new framework to enhance bilateral ties and long-term cooperation. This agreement, set to replace the 2010 Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, focuses on political dialogue, trade, sustainable development, digital transformation, climate action, and security, supporting Tajikistan’s reforms and aligning with the EU’s Central Asia strategy.
