Azerbaijani Central Bank revokes license of payment organization
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has withdrawn Kabox LLC’s license to function as a payment organization following significant legal violations. The CBA Management Board made this decision on July 17, 2025, citing breaches of the law "On payment services and payment systems."
