Azerbaijan's revenues from petroleum coke export surge in 1H2025

From January through June 2025, Azerbaijan exported 98,866 tons of petroleum coke, earning $31.16 million. This is a decrease in volume but a significant increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Petroleum coke exports made up 0.24% of total exports during this time.

