Economy Materials 18 July 2025 17:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange highlights target achievements for 2024

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has come quite close to the goals set for both the bond market and the stock market and has achieved many of them in 2024, the BSE Chairman of the Board Ruslan Khalilov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, some of the forecasts made haven't fully come true.

"Overall, the Baku Stock Exchange, the management or the team cannot target things that are beyond their control. These are just intentions and forecasts.

It's assumed that if all processes go smoothly, certain figures can be achieved. Many of the figures set as forecasts have almost been achieved. However, there were minor setbacks in some forecasts, and expectations were not fully met," he added.

