Azerbaijan multiplies wheat imports in 1H2025

Azerbaijan imported 602,255 tons of wheat from foreign countries in the first half of 2025. As many as $130.66 million was spent on the import of this wheat volume. The product import volume grew by 216,233 tons or 56 percent, and the value by $45.48 million or 53.4 percent.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register