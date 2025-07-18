Azerbaijan multiplies wheat imports in 1H2025
Azerbaijan imported 602,255 tons of wheat from foreign countries in the first half of 2025. As many as $130.66 million was spent on the import of this wheat volume. The product import volume grew by 216,233 tons or 56 percent, and the value by $45.48 million or 53.4 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy