Azerbaijani diaspora rally behind Qarabagh FC with passionate support in Austria (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Azerbaijani diaspora has provided support to Qarabagh FC (Aghdam) in Austria, Trend reports via State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The FC's main squad held a series of friendly matches as part of a training camp in Austria. The team, which successfully represents Azerbaijan in the international arena, faced Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine), Twente (the Netherlands) and Red Bull Salzburg (Austria).

Azerbaijanis living in Austria, including the Society of Austrian Azerbaijanis and members of other diaspora organizations, did not leave Qarabagh FC alone during the training camp, as well as during the games. The Azerbaijani flags waving in the stadium stands and the slogans chanted were met with great interest by both the players of Qarabagh FC and the local community. This once again demonstrated the national solidarity and devotion of the Azerbaijani diaspora to the homeland.

The diaspora representatives said that the Qarabagh team has become one of the symbols of our ancient and eternal lands and bears its name worthily.

The head coach of the team, Gurban Gurbanov, thanked the Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in Austria, especially the Society of Austrian Azerbaijanis and the Salzburg Azerbaijani House, for the attention and support shown. Official jerseys signed by all members of Qarabagh FC were presented to the mentioned organizations.

