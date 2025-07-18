Azerbaijan continues to support Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Azerbaijan continues to support territorial integrity and sovereignty, indivisibility, and political unity of Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in response to the media inquiry on Israeli-Syrian escalation, Trend reports.

"We are closely following the processes unfolding in Syria. We once again express our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty, indivisibility, and political unity of Syria.

The establishment of peace, security, and stability in Syria is essential," the statement reads.