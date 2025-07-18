Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Central Asia Materials 18 July 2025 11:05 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan deepen cooperation through UN platforms
Photo: Turkmen MFA

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 18. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ravshanbek Alimov to review bilateral cooperation and regional engagement, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

Held on July 17, the meeting focused on strengthening ties in the political, trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The diplomats also discussed ongoing collaboration within international organizations, including the United Nations.

Special attention was given to Uzbekistan's planned participation in the upcoming Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), which will be hosted in Turkmenistan’s Avaza National Tourist Zone in August 2025.

The sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and supporting regional development through multilateral platforms.

