Tajikistan and Dominica begin visa-free travel agreement

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 18. A mutual visa-free regime between Tajikistan and the Commonwealth of Dominica officially entered into force on July 17, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The agreement allows citizens of both countries—holders of diplomatic, service, and ordinary foreign passports—to enter and stay in each other's territory without a visa for up to 90 days.

The agreement aims to facilitate travel, strengthen diplomatic ties, and boost cooperation in various sectors, including tourism and trade.

Tajikistan has increasingly sought to diversify its international partnerships and simplify mobility for its citizens through bilateral visa agreements. While ties with Caribbean nations have been limited historically, the agreement with the Commonwealth of Dominica reflects Tajikistan’s broader diplomatic strategy to enhance global connectivity.