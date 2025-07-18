Kazakhstan fast-tracks energy and water infrastructure upgrades in Ulytau
During a working visit to Kazakhstan’s Ulytau region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed progress on key infrastructure projects, including the modernization of Zhezkazgan’s water treatment facilities. The project, which aims to ensure stable drinking water supply through reverse osmosis technology, is behind schedule due to labor shortages.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy