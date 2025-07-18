Kazakhstan fast-tracks energy and water infrastructure upgrades in Ulytau

During a working visit to Kazakhstan’s Ulytau region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed progress on key infrastructure projects, including the modernization of Zhezkazgan’s water treatment facilities. The project, which aims to ensure stable drinking water supply through reverse osmosis technology, is behind schedule due to labor shortages.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register