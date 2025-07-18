Azerbaijan, Pakistan hold talks on expanding railway cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Cooperation opportunities were discussed during a video conference of the management of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), one of the AZCON Holding companies, with the Chairman of Pakistan Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, ADY statement said, Trend reports.

The meeting also discussed increasing cargo transportation volumes, integration of ports, joint investment projects, cooperation opportunities on transport routes passing through Azerbaijan and Pakistan on the East-West connection.

The parties emphasized the possible use of different directions along the South Asia-Caucasus-Europe route for mutual cargo exchange and also expressed support for the development of a multimodal transport corridor connecting the continents via Azerbaijan, passing through China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

In terms of bilateral relations, they exchanged views on pilot cooperation projects, in particular the development of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Express and Pakistan-Iran-Azerbaijan pilot cargo transportation projects, using the capabilities of Pakistan's Gwadar Port, and the importance of the Middle Corridor.

