Uzbekistan, Saudi DataVolt join forces on sustainable energy initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 18. Rajit Nanda, CEO of Saudi Arabian company DataVolt, met with Umid Abidkhadjayev, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, to discuss the advancement of green energy certificates (I-REC) practices in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the discussions, the parties explored ways to establish a sustainable energy supply within the information technology sector and introduced new mechanisms to support this goal. They also exchanged views on the regulatory and legal frameworks currently being adopted in Uzbekistan to enhance legislation related to green energy certificates.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to jointly examine these issues in greater depth, develop proposals aligned with international best practices, and continue their mutual cooperation to foster the growth of a sustainable energy market in Uzbekistan. They also committed to expanding the exchange of expertise and ideas in this field.

DataVolt is a Saudi Arabian company specializing in the design, construction, and management of modern, high-capacity, energy-efficient, and reliable data centers tailored for large corporate clients. The company is dedicated to powering its data centers through renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. Its mission is to enhance energy efficiency and achieve carbon neutrality by leveraging green energy certificates (I-REC).