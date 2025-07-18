Azerbaijan set to auction local sand-gravel deposit

The "Gasimbayli" sand and gravel deposit in Aghsu will be auctioned on August 28, starting at 58,000 manat ($34,120). The site spans 29 hectares with 580,000 cubic meters of material. Participants must apply, pay a fee, and place a 10% deposit

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register