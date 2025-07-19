Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends evening on “The Confucius That We Don’t Know” at Baku Book Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. On July 18, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Confucius Institute at the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL), and the Baku Book Center co-organized an evening dedicated to ancient Chinese philosophy and culture, entitled "The Confucius That We Don’t Know."

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the event.

Addressing the event, Lu Mei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, provided insight into the book “The Confucius That We Don’t Know.”

“The book entitled “The Confucius That We Don’t Know” opens a window for Azerbaijani readers to explore the philosophy of Confucius and Chinese civilization. Confucianism has profoundly influenced Chinese civilization and remains an integral part of its culture,” the diplomat noted.

Highlighting the key values and principles of Confucianism, Ambassador Lu Mei said: “These principles include self-improvement, diligence, people-centered nature and human harmony, as well as the pursuit of the common good for all. By learning each other's languages, history, and culture, we can foster mutual understanding between our peoples and also contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Touching upon the friendship and partnership between China and Azerbaijan, the diplomat stated: “China and Azerbaijan are good friends and partners. Over the past 33 years, since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Azerbaijan relations have enjoyed sound and steady growth. The fruitful cooperation across various fields has given a strong boost to our respective development and revitalization and brought tangible benefits to our peoples. In April this year, President Ilham Aliyev paid a state visit to China, and President Xi Jinping and President Ilham Aliyev signed a Joint Statement on the Establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which opened a new historical chapter in China-Azerbaijan relations. People-to-people exchanges are also becoming closer. The China-Azerbaijan mutual visa exemption agreement actually took effect the day before yesterday, on July 16, and this will further facilitate people-to-people exchange and promote cooperation in all fields. We welcome more Azerbaijani friends to visit China, experience the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture and Confucianism, and witness the dynamism of Chinese modernization. And I would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which has played an irreplaceable and important role in carrying forward the national spirit and economic and social development of Azerbaijan. This foundation has long been dedicated to close cooperation with China, making an outstanding and unique contribution to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan. The Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan stands ready to work with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijani partners to further strengthen our friendship and cooperation, to implement the important consensus reached by our heads of state.”

Ilham Mammadzada, Director of the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Doctor of Philosophy, Professor, said that Confucius' philosophy is the key formula of ancient Chinese culture.

Mushfig Ötgun, the author of the book “The Confucius That We Don’t Know,” philosopher, noted that the work was first published in 2016. Highlighting the essence of the book, the author said: "With the initiative and support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the second edition of my book has been presented after nine years, which is a great honor for me. Confucius is one of the great teachers of humanity, and the whole world should be aware of his wisdom."

Following the speeches, Raziya Ahadova, a student of the Confucius Institute, recited Confucius quotes in Azerbaijani and Chinese. Another student, Sofia Garayeva, performed excerpts from Chinese opera, with her teacher Gou Yuyuan performing a Chinese folk dance.

Then, the guests were presented with the "Traditional Chinese tea ceremony."