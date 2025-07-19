Kyrgyz institutions unite to boost leasing sector with RKDF backing
Photo: The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
The $2 million financing program is aimed at supporting economic modernization, foreign trade, and new leasing tools, including for Kyrgyz labor migrants in Russia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy