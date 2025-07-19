Iran’s lending to industry and mining climbs sharply in early 2025
In the first quarter of the current Iranian year, bank loans to the country’s industrial and mining sectors rose by over 70 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching nearly $11 billion. The surge in credit reflects growing investment in production, working capital, and infrastructure across key segments of Iran’s non-oil economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy