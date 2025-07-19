Iran’s lending to industry and mining climbs sharply in early 2025

In the first quarter of the current Iranian year, bank loans to the country’s industrial and mining sectors rose by over 70 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching nearly $11 billion. The surge in credit reflects growing investment in production, working capital, and infrastructure across key segments of Iran’s non-oil economy.

