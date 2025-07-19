Uzbekistan approves key resolution to improve climate for foreign investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 19. The President of Uzbekistan has issued a landmark resolution aimed at implementing the proposals and initiatives presented during the third plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council held on June 11, 2025, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

This marks a significant step in the country’s ongoing efforts to improve its investment climate and attract international capital

The resolution approves an Action Plan for implementing these proposals and initiatives, as outlined in Appendix No. 1, and confirms the updated composition of the Uzbek side of the Council, detailed in Appendix No. 2. The Council is also authorized to establish sectoral working groups and involve officials and experts from ministries and government agencies in their activities.

To enhance coordination and efficiency, the Council Secretariat will be established as a non-governmental, non-profit organization with the participation of international financial institutions. The Secretariat will work directly with foreign investors to develop proposals for improving the investment environment, facilitate investment mobilization, coordinate with government bodies, and conduct consultations with both local and international companies. It will also submit quarterly reports on its activities and those of the working groups to the Presidential Administration and the Cabinet of Ministers.

The working groups are tasked with monthly reviews of the Action Plan's implementation, in collaboration with the Secretariat, and will contribute to drafting regulatory and legal reforms aimed at fostering a more favorable investment climate.

In a major digital initiative, the government will launch the Unified Investment Platform. Heads of central and local executive authorities, as well as state-owned enterprises with more than 50% government ownership, are personally responsible for ensuring the integration of relevant information systems into the platform, in accordance with a fixed schedule. They must also upload targeted and long-term investment projects in the format approved by the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade. Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev has been instructed to approve the integration mechanisms and timeline within one week, identifying specific deadlines and responsible officials.

All government bodies and industry associations are mandated to ensure the full and timely implementation of the Action Plan. Presidential Representative Akmal Makhmudov, along with Deputy Prime Ministers Khodjaev and Kuchkarov, and the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade, will regularly monitor progress, coordinate inter-agency efforts, assess quarterly reports critically, and take corrective measures to remove obstacles hindering implementation.

Amendments to relevant presidential resolutions will be made in accordance with Appendix No. 3. Overall responsibility for overseeing the resolution’s implementation is assigned to Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

This resolution reflects Uzbekistan’s strong commitment to fostering a transparent, predictable, and investor-friendly business environment and to deepening engagement with global investors and international institutions in shaping the country’s economic future.